This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Winds…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degree…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomo…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Rocky…
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.