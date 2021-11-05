 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

