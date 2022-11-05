Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.