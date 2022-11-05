Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
