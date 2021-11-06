 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics