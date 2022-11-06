This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
