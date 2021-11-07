 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

