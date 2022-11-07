Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
