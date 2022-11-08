Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
