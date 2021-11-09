Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
