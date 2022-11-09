Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
