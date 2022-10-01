This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
