Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.