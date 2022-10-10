This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it wi…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…