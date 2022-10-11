 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

