Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomo…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The …