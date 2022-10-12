This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures th…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it wi…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecaste…