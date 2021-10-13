 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics