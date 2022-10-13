Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.