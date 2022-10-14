Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.