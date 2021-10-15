Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.