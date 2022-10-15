This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
