Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
