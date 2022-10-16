Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
