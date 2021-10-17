This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
