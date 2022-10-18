 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

