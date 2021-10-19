 Skip to main content
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

