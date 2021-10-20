For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see cle…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepar…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures t…