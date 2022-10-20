Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.