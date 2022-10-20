Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
