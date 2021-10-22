Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's lo…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see cle…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepar…