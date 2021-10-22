 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

