For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
