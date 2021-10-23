Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
