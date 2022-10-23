For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
