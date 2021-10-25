For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
