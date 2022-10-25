 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

