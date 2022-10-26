Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
