Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

