For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. …
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. W…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures …
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…