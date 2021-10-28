 Skip to main content
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

