Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south.