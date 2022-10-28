 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

