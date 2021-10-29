 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

