Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

