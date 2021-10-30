 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

