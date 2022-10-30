 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

