This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
