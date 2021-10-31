Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
