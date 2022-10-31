For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
