This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
