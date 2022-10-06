Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
