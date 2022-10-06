 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

