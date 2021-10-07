 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

