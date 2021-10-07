This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…