Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see high…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it wi…