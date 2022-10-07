Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.