Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.